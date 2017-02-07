Play Dubai: Fusion done well

Restaurant Review: Play Dubai

Recommended:

Risotto Barrel, Truffle Fries, Seafood Gyoza

Opening hours:

Sat-Wed 6pm-2am; Thu-Fri 6pm-3am

Phone number:

04 336 4444

The first thing that really captures your attention at Play Restaurant in the H Hotel, is its unique layout. The restaurant and lounge is spread out over several different levels, and has a very distinctive interior design. Dark woods, matt gold colours and lots of black. It is both chic and progressive.

Once seated the server made intelligent recommendations. She knew the menu inside out and seemed to be a fellow foodie. Passionate about certain dishes, which made us just as excited. We opted for four smaller sharing dishes, two main courses and two desserts to share.

The night started with a fan favourite, the seafood gyoza, which was stuffed with a mixture of seafood, the most prominent being the miso black cod. As a huge fan of the black cod fish, I was very happy with the outcome of the gyoza. Soft, steamed and the fish full of flavour. You have to dip it in the accompanied sauce to really enjoy this starter.

The second dish to land on the table was the pita surprise, which was a thinly sliced wagyu beef, served on a round mini pita bread. Once you take a bite, the deliciously musky truffle sauce pours out and adds that taste punch you needed to the beef.

Then came a surprising dish. A steamed bun with pulled beef and cucumber on the inside. This unusual combination worked very well. I was never really a fan of cucumber in my sandwiches, but the steamed bun with braised beef and cucumber was a light and flavourful dish.

It was time for the main course, and we could not forgo the famous Play Risotto barrel. It is a showstopper. The servers arrive at your table with a large barrel of two year old parmesan cheese, with a bowl like shape carved in the middle. They scrape off some cheese with a spoon and add two servings of porcini risotto into the barrel. The heat of the rice melts the cheese and it is mixed properly before served to you in a little cast iron pot. Then for the final touch; shaved black truffle to top it off. It was mouth-watering. The cheese, the mushroom and of course the truffle made this dish our favourite of the night. No wonder anyone and everyone who comes to play orders it.

We enjoyed our risotto with a side of miso marinated black cod, which didn’t stand out as much as I thought it would, but was rather enjoyable.

Then came one of the most unusually unique desserts I’ve ever had. A sticky date cake with matcha ice cream. The combination is unbelievably delicious. I could not stop eating it. If you enjoy rich desserts, this has to be your must try!

Play has live performances and one of the best DJs in town. He remixes unexpected songs that works so well with the environment. Not only is the food on point, but the atmosphere makes this place the perfect night out in Dubai.