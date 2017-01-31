Pai Thai’s Feast of Xahar review

My love for Thai food blossomed very late, having been delayed by a bad experience involving some sickly sweet massaman curry and a whole fried fish. But that’s a story for another time.

My visit to Pai Thai for the Feast of Xahar brunch was, thankfully, vastly different.

As if the regal entrance to the Jumeirah Al Qasr wasn’t enough to marvel at, my friend and I got the royal treatment with a boat ride to the venue via the hotel’s internal canals. Granted, it’s a short walk to the restaurant itself, but this mode of transport is much prettier.

We were seated at a quiet table outside, right near the water, with boats slowly sailing by — probably the best way to enjoy a feast.

My friend and I were thankful we skipped breakfast because we ended up ordering all the starters (they were too hard to pick from) — which included chicken satay, papaya salad, vegetable spring rolls, and sundried crispy beef. My favourite of the lot was the crispy beef, which wasn’t actually crispy but flavourful and meaty. The papaya salad was done superbly, with crunchy vegetables coated in a tangy but light sauce.

I needed to get my curry fix, so from the selection of mains I had to try the green curry with eggplant and basil. It came in a heavy clay pot and I could smell the coconut concoction even before I opened the lid. The curry was perfectly sweet and savoury, and of course spicy.

The crispy prawns in green pepper sauce lacked the crunch we were expecting, and it probably could have done with more spice.

At this point, we were stuffed, but Pai Thai’s staff wouldn’t let us go without having dessert. The served us mini portions of mango with sticky rice and water chestnut in coconut milk, along with a serving of tropical fruits. The water chestnut dessert was an icy, not-too-sweet dish, which was a light end to the feast. The mango with rice was my pick — it’s a sweet and tart combination that is hard to beat.

If you’re a lover of Thai food, this brunch should be on your list of restaurants to visit. Not only is the venue and atmosphere luxurious, but the food is genuinely hearty and delicious.

We decided to skip the boat ride and walk back to the hotel, a much-needed bit of exercise after the fulfilling meal.

What: Feast of Xahar brunch

Where: Pai Thai, Madinat Jumeirah

Price: Dh195 (unlimited food only)

Timings: Friday and Saturday, from 12.30-3pm

Call: 04-3666740