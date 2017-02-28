Miyako, Hyatt Regency food review

An occasional giggle seasons the air along with the crunch of fried chicken and the echo of lip smacking as steaming hot gyoza is dipped into sauce and gulped down… and that’s just our table.

At Miyako, Hyatt Regency Dubai, which is tucked into a corner of the hotel, the vibe is deliciously cosy, intimate and elegant. Clean lines, a calming palette — grey and white — and mood lighting give it a mellowed-out appeal. The air is unpolluted by loud noise — mostly — and huge groups can choose a private seating area that’s reminiscent of a traditional ryokan (inn).

But fair warning: While you’d benefit by going with a large group, of say family members, never, ever go with an A-type personality.

There are many hotpots and dishes to share and unless you are the pushy one, you’ll find yourself breaking out in hives in the race for tasty morsels.

We call for the shabu shabu, a dish that originated in Osaka, and that’s fun to squabble over.

Our server first clears our plates of appetisers — which look a little too clean for comfort — and brings out a small stove, a plate of thinly sliced beef, and a plate with vegetables (cabbage, carrots, mushrooms) and tofu. As the water boils we must use our chopsticks to gently swish the raw food and cook it to our liking (a very brown well done for the meat; crunchy, thanks to a quick blanch, for the vegetables) before dipping it into a zingy wasabi sauce or sesame-based mush. The result is… a very quiet table.

If you go with a meat-lover, you risk a chopstick battle over the beef strips.

After a quick competition, we are on to stage two of operation ‘eat shabu shabu’: We scoop up some soup and season it with spice — the result is a burn-on-the-way-down hot trail of delicious.

But, you are at a Japanese restaurant: Go check out the sushi counter. And if the huge selection baffles you, don’t worry too much: get the business bento box. It’s essentially a sampler with an array of sushi and sashimi, tempura and a bowl of miso soup, which is having a Goldilocks moment — it’s neither too fishy, nor too bland.

The fish is delectable — it’s fresh, well cut and served in a pretty enough way to make you pause before each bite to savour the visual treat. Just watch out for the fish eggs — while they look stunning, like a heap of minuscule lightbulbs in an art installation, unless you are very fond of the flavour of the sea, you will gag.

And back to our hot pot. The beef’s mostly gone, and now so has the soup. After the sniffles and slurping, we finally put off the hotpot’s flame. It’s time to go home — it’s been a fun, warm meal on a cool evening — but we both agree, let’s not come with any competitive friends here... there’s bound to be a fight.

Cuisine: Japanese

Good for: Team building, family excursions

Credit card: Yes

Avg. cost per person: Dh60

Location: Deira Corniche, near Gold Souq

Five other hotpot restaurants to try

Shabu Shabu

This little Japanese-style eatery in Satwa offers a tall list of hotpots — we recommend the combo with beef, shrimp, chicken and homemade noodles — besides a lovely line of soba, tempura and sushi. Call 052-9870646.

Xiao Wei Yang

At this unassuming restaurant in Dubai Marina the focus is definitely on the food. Go here super hungry — there’s meat and vegetables, and choices galore for hotpot. In a Mongolian twist, at Xiao you can sample a tomato-based hot pot or a Mongolia-style one — or a half and half. Call 04-4214650.

Icook

For value for money head to Al Nahda’s Icook. Besides hotpots, it serves a mean bibimbap (Korean rice dish) and rib-eye steak. This one’s also good for home delivery. Call 06-5266787.

Qian Zhou Hot Pot

This Abu Dhabi-based restaurant offers a capital hotpot. The place itself is a bit tough to find — it’s located in Philippine House Restaurant Building, near National Cinema, but is well worth the exploration. Here you are truly the chef. Choose your base from a wide range of broths — chicken, shrimp or beef — first, then what you want to put in there. There’s everything from beef fat to sheep offal. Call 02-6745677 or 02-6747677.

Kewai-Mai Restaurant

Get your spicy fix at Kewai-Mai, the Al Hamra Abu Dhabi eatery that offers hotpot with a difference. The soup base — unlike traditional Japanese shabu shabu where it’s water — can be a spicy and sour shrimp broth, or a soy bean paste soup. Call 02-4176500 or 055-8351139.