Mayta food review

When your favourite thing on the menu turns out to be the one thing you’ve never really enjoyed eating, either it’s the worst spread ever served to you, or — as it happened in this case — the chef knows how to turn you around.

I’ve always been picky about seafood, especially salmon, but both the amuse bouche and chifa ceviche at Mayta are incredibly flavourful.

The amuse bouche, salmon tartare served on a potato chip, set the right note for the tangy, savoury, nutty chifa ceviche that followed.

The only reason I had them was because my dining companion was vegetarian. And am I glad I did, because I practically finished the bowlful of diced salmon ceviche myself.

But space had to be kept for the other goodies that are part of Mayta’s set menu for Miele Dubai Restaurant Week. Fifteen top restaurants in Dubai are serving a limited three-course menu for Dh199 (just food), as part of the Dubai Festival until March 4.

But not to digress. My vegetarian friend didn’t go hungry despite the fact that only the ceviche was served as a starter and the mains had beef tenderloin and grilled squid.

She received a melt-in-the-mouth burrata with pickled pear and toasted bread — just as delicious as the ceviche — and the chef kindly offered to do chicken skewers for her mains.

I’m definitely going back for my medium-well steak. The chicken was tender and flavourful but not something you’d not find elsewhere.

The highlight of the evening was, however, the tres leches (three milk) soaked vanilla cake served with sour cream ice cream to cut the heavy sweetness of the cake. I wish they had warned us earlier as how good the cake would be so that I could have held myself back on the other courses. But you don’t get to complain on that account, now, do you?

Don’t miss it

Miele Dubai Restaurant Week is on until March 4, and bookings are available at Mayta DIFC Peruvian restaurant for either at 7.30pm or a 9.30pm slot.

Cost: Dh199 per person

Call: 04-5148774 or visit dubaifoodfestival.com