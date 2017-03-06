Loca Restaurant and Bar review

With a stylish indoors setting that includes a colourful bar in the centre, a terrace that overlooks the water, good music, friendly and well informed staff, and an extensive food and drinks menu, this 9536 square feet venue is fast becoming one of capital’s hot spots.

From burritos to fajitas, tacos and enchiladas, all the favourite Mexican dishes are on the menu which makes it even harder to make your choice.

The guacamole, available in a number of different varieties, is a must try and truly exceptional. You could try the original, which is prepared at your table and presents the opportunity to develop your cooking skills by watching the experts at work or you can try one of the other tasty variations including a crab or smoked almond.

There also a number of ceviche dishes but the shrimp with lime and mango is one of our favourites. Cooked to perfection, it is very fresh dish full of flavours.

Other appetisers you might want to try are the Jalapenos Locas, jalapenos rolled with crushed tortillas and with Oaxaca cheese, or quesadillas.

But be aware the portions are big so order to share or you will not have enough room for your main course.

If you are unsure about what you would like to try, why not order the Mar Y Tierra fajita, which has almost all the varieties of meats and fish including grilled beef strips, chicken chunks, fish and shrimp, served on a sizzling plate.

The Banana Empanada, banana turnovers infused with cinnamon sugar and served with vanilla ice cream, is highly recommended, no matter how full you might feel.

The details

What: Loca Restaurant and Bar

Cuisine: Mexican

Avg. price per person: Dh300

Credit Card: Yes

Good for: date night, big groups

Location: Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, Level1, Abu Dhabi

Opening hours: 12pm — 2am, Sunday to Monday

Phone number: 025823639