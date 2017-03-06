Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Loca Restaurant and Bar review

One of Dubai’s most famous Mexican restaurants has now opened an outpost in Abu Dhabi’s Galleria Mall on Al Maryah Island

  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

With a stylish indoors setting that includes a colourful bar in the centre, a terrace that overlooks the water, good music, friendly and well informed staff, and an extensive food and drinks menu, this 9536 square feet venue is fast becoming one of capital’s hot spots.

From burritos to fajitas, tacos and enchiladas, all the favourite Mexican dishes are on the menu which makes it even harder to make your choice.

The guacamole, available in a number of different varieties, is a must try and truly exceptional. You could try the original, which is prepared at your table and presents the opportunity to develop your cooking skills by watching the experts at work or you can try one of the other tasty variations including a crab or smoked almond.

There also a number of ceviche dishes but the shrimp with lime and mango is one of our favourites. Cooked to perfection, it is very fresh dish full of flavours.

Other appetisers you might want to try are the Jalapenos Locas, jalapenos rolled with crushed tortillas and with Oaxaca cheese, or quesadillas.

But be aware the portions are big so order to share or you will not have enough room for your main course.

If you are unsure about what you would like to try, why not order the Mar Y Tierra fajita, which has almost all the varieties of meats and fish including grilled beef strips, chicken chunks, fish and shrimp, served on a sizzling plate.

The Banana Empanada, banana turnovers infused with cinnamon sugar and served with vanilla ice cream, is highly recommended, no matter how full you might feel.

 

The details

What: Loca Restaurant and Bar

Cuisine: Mexican

Avg. price per person: Dh300

Credit Card: Yes

Good for: date night, big groups

Location: Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, Level1, Abu Dhabi

Opening hours: 12pm — 2am, Sunday to Monday

Phone number: 025823639

More from Restaurants

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureFoodRestaurants

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Restaurants

Caramel DIFC: Rediscovering a Dubai classic

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayFashion icon Sonam Kapoor in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape