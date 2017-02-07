Mobile
Level 43 Sky Lounge Sky-High Tea food review

Take advantage of the UAE weather to enjoy one of the best views in Dubai

Tabloid
 

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but here’s one for today: Like all good things in life, this amazing UAE weather is not going to last forever. And one thing you must do at least once before it starts getting hot again, is check out Level 43 Sky Lounge at Four Points by Sheraton on Shaikh Zayed Road.

With breathtaking views of Dubai, both old and new, this rooftop lounge and bar is one of the best places to watch the sun set over our iconic skyline, chill out to some good music and food, yet not burn a hole in your pocket.

We were there on a Friday afternoon to try the Sky-High Tea, which includes three food + drinks packages where you can pick your poison: starting at Dh99. Food comes in a sharing-style traditional tiered stand, and it had all kinds of mini sandwiches: from cucumber and mint yoghurt to chicken and creamy tuna, salmon as well as aromatic roast beef sandwiches.

There were also freshly-baked scones, fruit tarts, mini-cakes, biscotti, macaroons and strawberry cheese cake. It’s actually quite a lot. So I’d advise you to skip lunch if you want to make the most of it.

But once you’re up at Level 43, the first thing that hits you before any of this is the sight. Thanks to its location, you have glorious uninterrupted views of the busy Shaikh Zayed Road below, Downtown Dubai, as well as the Arabian Gulf, including Dubai icons the Burj Khalifa and the Burj Al Arab. The lounge is designed to take full advantage of the hotel’s location, giving visitors a 360 view. When reserving your table, ask for one with the Downtown Dubai view. You’re welcome.

The lounge has also partnered with Fujifilm for the Sky-High Tea/ so you’re handed Polaroid cameras and encouraged to snap away to your hearts content. All the pictures you take is yours.

During sunset, our sever had to remind us multiple times our food was served. It really is beautiful. You’ve just got to see it to believe it.

The Sky-High Tea is served from 2 until 6pm, but once it gets dark and the lights come on and the DJ takes over the music, you’ll want to stay a bit longer. We surely did.

The details

What: Sky-High Tea at Level 43 Sky Lounge, Four Points by Sheraton

Cuisine: Afternoon tea with bubbles

Price: Dh99 or Dh139

Credit Card: Yes

Good for: Chilled weekend afternoon with friends

Location: Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Opening hours: Sky-High Tea is from 2 to 6pm. Level 43 is open until 2am.

Phone number: 056-4142213

Did you know?

Level 43 Sky Lounge is throwing a Prom Night on February 14, Valentine’s Day. The package, Dh600 for a couple, includes a three-course menu, use of photo booths and the chance to be crowned Prom King and Prom Queen. You can make your reservation now or follow the hashtag #TabloidGiveaway and @GulfNewsTabloid on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for a chance to get in free.

