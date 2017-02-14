Mobile
Inked pop-up dining concept review: Doing food differently

We find out what it’s like to eat on Valentine’s Day with your own reflection and someone else’s disembodied voice

  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Think visa application when you first arrive at the Inked pop-up dining experience.

When you go to a counter that’s got plexiglass separating you from the person on the other side. But this time it’s not see-through, and a small hole at the bottom of the glass through which you can see the other person’s hands is all the connection you have. That, and a disembodied voice.

Welcome to the experience recreated with a four-course meal, candles, and small cards with ‘appropriate questions’ so you too can partake in the questioning experience.

Welcome to Inked.

The tete-a-tete experience, which runs until tonight, had us skulking around with number cards looking for someone just-as-lost looking. Once we had introduced ourselves — some shyly, others with a robust hello — we were ushered to a long table where we had to team up and make a drink. You could choose watermelon (sweet), or pineapple (spicy-ish).

Next came the 30-minutes-that-seemed-like-forever segment where strangers indulged in the usual conversation — how do you do? What do you do? It’s such a cold day... And then it was time to sit down for the meal.

The centre of this warehouse had tables of two, set in lines of four — there were four lines in all. Each two-seater was divided further by a mirror set in the centre, with a candle on either side. A little creepy: yes; a lot disconcerting: true; Very unusual: for sure.

Then came the awkward conversation, the large sips of water, the over-sharing (thank you nervousness), and finally, the food.

We began with a small bowl of slow-cooked salmon, peas, ginger, chive and shallots emulsion — a creamy concoction with a crisp and juicy piece of fish.

Once the food had been consumed, and as conversation got easier and more interesting — I was seated across a gentleman who had been living out of a suitcase for over six-and-a-half-years — the bell rang.

We were shuffled to the left, and on to the next dinner partner. Yes, it was a bit like speed dating, but without the romantic (or even suggested romantic) element.

Next came a dish that needed sharing. A fresh, citrusy crab cake with avocado dip, light burrata, and lemony mango and beetroot coulis.

This time I sat across someone in the same field and talking came easier.

When the third bell rang I was ready for my new partner, an intern from France with the most gorgeous accent and a seemingly infectious lust for life. We spoke about travel, inspirations, aspirations, and of course, Dubai. This round also came with the star of the evening: coco-glazed beef filet (cooked to perfection; medium rare), potato galette (crisp on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside) and truffle cream.

With the final jingle of the bell, we found ourselves with our original partners and a scrumptious apple pie to share: with a bite on the edges and light in the centre).

Thus ended an evening of food and festivities; on tables besides us there were a few exchanges of cards; on others, some delicate shuffling away.

But, I suppose, it’s as the founders Patrick and Kenza told me a few days ago: It’s a social experiment.

For me, it was an extreme act of socialisation (albeit with interesting moments and interactions), for others more geared to meeting new people, it’s a nexus of fun activity.

Go: If you want interesting conversation with someone new, without the awkwardness of a stare.

Don’t miss it!

For more information on Inked, call 04-3441788 or go to inked.ae.

