Gunaydin restaurant review: Meat lover’s paradise

When you go to Gunaydin, wear your fat pants. Trust me, you’ll need them.

A veritable meat lover’s dream come true, begin as we did, with a platter of small beef steak. The seasoning may have been only salt and pepper, but it was seared to perfection. Next came the salads — something I’m usually loath to try, but one bite into the chef’s special and I couldn’t stop myself from going back for more. It was sweet, it was tart, it had crunch, it had freshness; it was a kaleidoscope of flavour that exploded on my tongue.

There were other salads, too; Patlıcan Salatası (Barbequed Eggplant Salad), hummus with hot bread, beetroot and yoghurt (Pink Sultan), but the chef’s special — with pomegranate Syrup, cheese and walnuts — won the taste test.

Then came the Lahmacun, a thin Turkish-style pizza with ground seasoned lamb and rocket leaves — which went down a treat and seemed pretty popular; we saw at least four other tables order the same dish.

Finally, it was time for kababs. An interesting fact — the lamb served at Gunaydin is sourced from a farm in Turkey. This was pointed out to us a few times before the meal, so I couldn’t wait to dig in to figure out the difference. The bad news: At Dh105 for a portion of doner, it can get expensive. The good news: it’s worth the coin.

The doner kabab, the stylish cousin of the Turkish street staple, were thin slices of lamb, charred to perfection, that the waiter wrapped into almost as thin slices of bread.

And then came the Doner Durum kabab, which was presented with flair. Our server sliced the kabab in two, sat both pieces on slices of thin bread, and made a sandwich within a sandwich. He added thinly sliced onions, deseeded green chilli and tomatoes between the two halves of the lamb, and then squashed the kabab until the juices ran free, before wrapping it up in the bread.

And the Alinazik Kebap, little chunks of lamb with a garlic-cheese sauce, was enough to have us roll back in our chairs and sigh.

But they weren’t done with us yet.

We asked for coffee for some reprieve and the Turkish drink came with one other little pink glass — pomegranate juice. Ask for this juice. Chug it.

It was a fresh shot of much-needed revival. And prepared us for the most amazing dessert — if you have time for only one thing at Gunaydin, take a bite of Katmer.

A thin, crisp pastry stuffed with pistachios turns into an ice cream sandwich — and your ticket into a food coma.

Gunaydin’s location is brilliant; the outdoor seating offers a great view of The Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa, and The Dubai Mall is but a stroll away. It’s perfect for a lazy, satisfying, food-fuelled afternoon. But say you’ve got things to do — wear your fat pants, you’ll need them to waddle back to the rest of your day.

The details

Cuisine: Turkish

Good for: Date night, impressing the mother-in-law

Credit card: Yes

Avg Cost per person: Dh125

Location: Waterfront Promenade, Souk Al Bahar — Dubai

Call: 04-5540700

FIVE OTHER TURKISH RESTAURANTS TO TRY IN THE UAE

Abu Dhabi

Alafiya Turkish

Forks at the ready folks. Dig into some delicately cooked lamb tikka at the Alfiya Turkish on Al Khalidiya 1 St. Fancy a little vegetable? Try the okra with meat for your one-pot dose of deliciousness. Call 02-665 9744.

Dubai

Turkish Village Restaurant & Cafe

Committed to offering you an authentic feel of the country’s offerings, this Jumeirah Beach Road-based cafe has dishes from across Turkey. From Kuzu Tandir Pilavli, lamb tandoor and rice, to Tuzda Tavuk, chicken covered in a hard salt dome and baked in a traditional wood oven, this eatery is a great start to your culinary journey to the land. Call 04-3449955.

Kaftan Turkish Cuisine & Fine Art

Book yourself a table outside at this Umm Suqeim-based eatery and enjoy delicious mezze while Burj Al Arab sits in the foreground. Try the breakfast here for an early morning treat. Call 04-3389688.

Yildiz Saray

Head to Al Maktoum Street, opposite Metropolitan Hotel, for an authentic bite into Turkish fare, at a reasonable price. Enjoy an evening of shisha along with soups, salads and kababs at Yildiz Saray. Call 04-2522142.

Tike Taste of Istanbul

Make the most out of winter by heading to this store. Chomp into some Citir beyti and Iskender Kebab when you take a break from all the Beach has to offer, and don’t forget to sip on some Turkish tea. Call 600545540.