Feast at Sheraton Grand Dubai: tabloid!’s top picks

Welcome to the Gulf News tabloid! table. Six hungry members of the team recently went down to Feast at Sheraton Grand Dubai to check out their festive season offering. We were sat at the grand kitchen table where a massive feast lay before us. And this is the aftermath:

Cheeeeese

Among the many delicious appetisers served, the table’s favourite (and mine) was the cheese fondue. It came with a thin skin of grilled cheese on top, which was the prized first bite, scooped up with some of the fresh breads that were also served. The fondue was perfectly smooth and gooey. Thankfully it wasn’t made up of mild cheeses — it had just the right amount of that blue cheese ‘funky-ness’ to make it something special.

— Jennifer Barretto, Copy Editor

Beef steak

It looks red — not my favourite colour on a slice of steak (I’m a medium-well done fan). But one bite in, it’s won me over. Seared to perfection and with perfect accompaniments — pepper sauce and pan-fried potatoes — this meaty treat is my winner of the evening.

— Karishma Nandkeolyar, Copy Editor

Seafood

I like the shrimps with noodles. It was not only beautifully presented but tasty and delicious. I loved it because it didn’t have that overpowering seafood smell. The cold fish starter was also great. It was perfectly cooked and, while I was not too keen on the combination of fish and sweetness, it was juicy and flavourful. I couldn’t stop myself from trying it again.

— Nasir Khan, Designer

Desserts

Christmas buffets are really sumptuous as they are always way too many choices but having a sweet tooth, the desserts are certainly my favourite bit. Here too, the spread was quite a bit and very elegantly presented. What stood out for me was the mince pie and traditional fruitcake platter complete with a white chocolate snowman. The cake was mature and moistened while the pies where tender melt-in-your-mouth sorts, bursting with flavour and just the right touch of spice.

— Wilbur Pereira, Editorial Assistant

The details

- The Christmas Brunch at Feast is on December 23 and priced at Dh395 (soft drinks), Dh545 (house beverages) and Dh695 (bubbly). It’s served from 1-5pm.

- There is also a Christmas Eve Dinner (on December 24) priced at Dh325 (soft drinks) and Dh495 (house beverages). It’s served from 6 to 11pm.

- The Christmas Day Lunch on December 25 is priced at Dh245 (soft drinks) and Dh345 (house beverages). It’s served from 1-5pm.

Feast is located at Sheraton Grand Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road. Call 04-5034444 or email info.granddubai@sheraton.com.