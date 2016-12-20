Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Feast at Sheraton Grand Dubai: tabloid!’s top picks

The Gulf News tabloid! team went to check out all the Christmas season specials at this restaurant, and came back mighty impressed

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Welcome to the Gulf News tabloid! table. Six hungry members of the team recently went down to Feast at Sheraton Grand Dubai to check out their festive season offering. We were sat at the grand kitchen table where a massive feast lay before us. And this is the aftermath:

Cheeeeese

Among the many delicious appetisers served, the table’s favourite (and mine) was the cheese fondue. It came with a thin skin of grilled cheese on top, which was the prized first bite, scooped up with some of the fresh breads that were also served. The fondue was perfectly smooth and gooey. Thankfully it wasn’t made up of mild cheeses — it had just the right amount of that blue cheese ‘funky-ness’ to make it something special.

— Jennifer Barretto, Copy Editor

Beef steak

It looks red — not my favourite colour on a slice of steak (I’m a medium-well done fan). But one bite in, it’s won me over. Seared to perfection and with perfect accompaniments — pepper sauce and pan-fried potatoes — this meaty treat is my winner of the evening.

— Karishma Nandkeolyar, Copy Editor

Seafood

I like the shrimps with noodles. It was not only beautifully presented but tasty and delicious. I loved it because it didn’t have that overpowering seafood smell. The cold fish starter was also great. It was perfectly cooked and, while I was not too keen on the combination of fish and sweetness, it was juicy and flavourful. I couldn’t stop myself from trying it again.

— Nasir Khan, Designer

Desserts

Christmas buffets are really sumptuous as they are always way too many choices but having a sweet tooth, the desserts are certainly my favourite bit. Here too, the spread was quite a bit and very elegantly presented. What stood out for me was the mince pie and traditional fruitcake platter complete with a white chocolate snowman. The cake was mature and moistened while the pies where tender melt-in-your-mouth sorts, bursting with flavour and just the right touch of spice.

— Wilbur Pereira, Editorial Assistant

The details

- The Christmas Brunch at Feast is on December 23 and priced at Dh395 (soft drinks), Dh545 (house beverages) and Dh695 (bubbly). It’s served from 1-5pm.

- There is also a Christmas Eve Dinner (on December 24) priced at Dh325 (soft drinks) and Dh495 (house beverages). It’s served from 6 to 11pm.

- The Christmas Day Lunch on December 25 is priced at Dh245 (soft drinks) and Dh345 (house beverages). It’s served from 1-5pm.

Feast is located at Sheraton Grand Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road. Call 04-5034444 or email info.granddubai@sheraton.com.

More from Restaurants

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureFoodRestaurants

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Restaurants

Best of Italy in Dubai

Leisure Gallery

Countdown UAE top 10 movies by VOX Cinemas

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed