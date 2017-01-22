Don Corleone restaurant review: Fresh and quirky

Restaurant Review: Don Corleone

Opening hours:

Daily 12.30pm-12.30am

Phone number:

04 343 0000

Dubai old-timers will be happy to know that the newly relocated Metropolitan Hotel (Shaikh Zayed Road) has recreated its quaint, little Italian restaurant — Don Corleone — down to its last detail. Chequered red-and-white tablecloth, pictures of mafiosos adorning the walls, large booths interspersed with smaller tables for a more intimate setting, and quirky, lighting paraphernalia are just some of the features that give the restaurant its homespun feel.

And while the ambience holds up and more, the food doesn’t disappoint either.

We began with the Carpaccio Di Manzo, beef carpaccio with rocket leaves and truffle oil; Burrata, burrata cheese served with balsamic-glazed cherry tomatoes, micro herbs, olive oil and garlic bread; and the Calamari Fritti, deep-fried squid with tartar sauce. The clear winner for both, my dinner companion and I, was the carpaccio: the taste of the fresh beef slices was heightened by the flavours of the truffle oil. The calamari came a close second.

The Fungi Bruschetta, another starter we tried, with mushrooms cooked in garlic, olive oil and balsamic vinegar, was also a winner — mainly because the bread was crisp and tasted homemade.

For mains, the Risotto Arborio ai Funghi (chicken breast, mushroom, truffle oil) stood out. Rich, creamy and flavourful, the dish disappeared as soon as it arrived on the table.

My dinner companion fell head over heels in love with the grilled beef tenderloin steak — made exactly to order (medium rare) and supported by broccoli, sauteed spinach, potatoes and baby vegetables.

What we really enjoyed about the food at Don Corleone was the freshness of the ingredients. At most restaurants, we’ve noticed that we can barely make it past the antipasti without feeling full or bloated. But at Corleone, we made it all the way to dessert, with an appetite for more.

Speaking of dessert, do not leave the establishment without trying their Tiramisu, something many restaurants in Dubai fail to perfect. At Don Corleone, they’ve managed to get it just right — the dense, creamy centre gets a heady kick with its delicate coffee overtones. We didn’t hesitate to ask for seconds.

FIVE OTHER ITALIAN RESTAURANTS TO TRY

Trattoria Toscana

The hearty, Tuscan-inspired fare at this Madinat Jumeirah casual eatery is this writer’s favourite weekend spot. With a choice of indoor and outdoor seating (pick indoors for its cosy, homestyle ambience) and its attentive and knowledgeable staff, Trattoria is the place you’d want to head to for a relaxed afternoon with a date or your family. The Risotto ai Finferli con Manzo Marinato e tartufo (Chantarelles mushroom risotto, marinated beef, black truffle essence) is our favourite pick and the dish serves two (priced at Dh120). The restaurant also serves gluten-free pasta, for those such inclined.

Andiamo!

The newly refurbished Andiamo! at the Grand Hyatt is truly a joyful place. The alfresco seating, with a bar placed right in the centre, will be the main draw of this restaurant, we are willing to bet. A standout dish we tried at the opening of the restaurant last week was the grilled lamb rack — succulent meat just falling off the bone. From the antipasti offerings, the Parmigiana (deep fried eggplant dish, layered with cheese and tomato), the Breasaolo and their selection of Bruschette make for good choices. Don’t forget to try their Tiramisu in a cup — its quaint presentation only bested by its superior taste.

Roberto’s

This fine-dine restaurant in the DIFC is great to try traditional Italian food. Their signature crab dish and saffron risotto are must tries. Another draw here is the terrace overlooking Burj Khalifa. But since the prices may leave a dent in your wallet (approximately Dh600 for two), reserve this one for a special occasion.

Vapiano

Next time you’re at The Dubai Mall or Media City, head to Vapiano for a no-frills, casual dining experience. The German chain is known for its cooking station concept, where your pastas and pizzas are made to order, and you get to choose the ingredients that go into your dish — don’t expect to be waited on here. This eatery is a great option if you’re looking to rest your bones after a long haul at the mall. Cost for two: Dh200.

Per Te

The duplex establishment on Jumeirah is not the most exciting option if you live far away from here. But if you happen to be in the area, this is definitely worth a try — quirky ambiance, reasonably priced (pizzas begin at Dh45) and fresh ingredients all contribute to its popularity.