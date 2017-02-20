Dinner at Trumps golf course in Dubai

What does a President eat? Residents will be able to find out for themselves at the now open Trump International Golf Club — provided they’re willing to stump up Dh700 for dinner for two at the venue’s fine-dining restaurant, Fifth Avenue.

Eric Trump and Donald J Trump Jr hosted an inaugural party at the course on Saturday, in what is the first new venture since their father, billionaire Donald J Trump, took office as US President in January. The timing isn’t perfect given the recent visa ban on nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries, but that shouldn’t present any dilemmas for the emirate’s notorious socialistas.

The venue, part of the rebranded Damac Hills community, is pretty far out, sitting on a new turn-off from the main highway just beyond Dubai Studio City and Arabian Ranches. When we visited, the approach road was unpaved but this has now been finished, we’re told. After a couple of wrong turns (a large part of the surrounding development is still under construction, so if you don’t pass a giant golf ball fountain, you’re in the wrong place), we pulled up to valet parking at the crescent-shaped clubhouse building.

Certainly, the food is appealing enough, as Gulf News tabloid! discovered on a preview of the facilities earlier this month. And though it’s served on gold plates — with interiors to match — the food itself is unpretentious, and by and large, very good quality. If you’re looking for intriguing twists or unusual menu items, you’re barking up the wrong tree. A self-confessed junk-food lover President Trump likes his food simple, unfussy, and served with fries, so the golf course that bears his name should serve similarly approachable fare.

Fernando Galbiati, the property’s executive chef, is so on message he could have been personally interviewed by Trump: “Simple, traditional and designed to meet the guests’ expectations,” he says when asked to describe his style of cooking. “My style is a constant evolution of technique and passions, always referencing the past, while keeping an eye towards the future.”

Galbiati has collaborated with Michelin-starred chefs such as Claudio Sadler, Sergio Vineis, Paolo Gramaglia and Heinz Beck, so as you might expect, provenance is naturally important. There are some unusual choices on the menu: fish being served at the clubhouse comes largely from the Mediterranean, with lamb from Scotland and beef from Canada. “But that will change according to the season and of course it depends on continued quality,” he says.

And no, Trump Steaks aren’t going to be on the menu, but some of the grape beverages from the President’s Virginia vineyards will be flown over.

There are five restaurants in total, but you’ll only be able to eat at four. Besides the Roaring Twenties-inspired Fifth Avenue, there’s the more casual, ranch-style, Terrace for American all-day dining (there are stone-baked pizzas), the Ninth Sports Cafe to sink your sorrows after a losing game, the shisha lounge Assana (a media handout says the menu will comprise regional ‘tapas’, so expect mezzeh), and a poolside cafe.

The clubhouse restaurant, which is done up in black marble and (what else?) gold, is off limits to non-members. To access that, you’ll need to pay a nominal individual fee of Dh35,000 (just shy of $10,000) per year. The additional joining fee of Dh25,000 has been relaxed to Dh10,000 for a short while, we’ve been told. Even if you do shell out, we daresay it’s unlikely you’ll get to dine with the US President himself — but we’d never say never.

An amuse-bouche of a review

So what’s the food like at the Trump International Golf Club Dubai? We tried a three-course meal at the members-only clubhouse restaurant during a visit earlier this month and can report that it’s good but not dramatic. The predominant cuisine across the five restaurants is Italian, with a healthy selection of American classics and Arabic mezzeh.

Our meal, a set menu, created for the occasion, was nearly entirely Italian.

For the starter, chef Fernando Galbiati put his spin on the classic summer dish vitello tonnato. The thinly sliced veal had been slow cooked sous vide for hours, and was topped with a sun-dried cherry tomatoes and stunning mayonnaise and veal-jus dressing. Strong, beautiful flavours with the ripeness of the summer coming through.

A pasta course followed, and since I have issues with gluten, I was delighted to be served excellent corn-based fusilli in a pesto sauce and topped with burrata. I couldn’t have been happier — the pasta didn’t taste of rice, the sauce was fresh and ever so slightly tart, with the cheese bringing in a strong oomph.

The mains, herb-crusted lamb chops (mine came without the crust) were beautifully pink, but unfortunately they arrived at the table cold — something my dining companion also experienced with other dishes.

My friend loved his dessert, though: a classic tiramisu cake came moist and gooey with the coffee coming through nice and strong, while the carrot cake and yoghurt sauce was pronounced as among the moistest he’d eaten. My own, as always with gluten-free puds, was rather boring. Baked yoghurt topped with berries is a good idea on a hot summer’s day, but I live in a city of excesses, and found it far too tame. It’s certainly nowhere near yuuuge.

Since the restaurant isn’t open for business yet, it’s not fair to pass judgement just yet, but it’s fair to say the food wouldn’t disappoint after a hard day on the course. Or on Twitter.

Meet the chef

Fernando Galbiati, the executive chef at the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai has worked with several top chefs, including Pierre Gagnaire, Claudio Sadler, Sergio Vineis and Heinz Beck, the last here in Dubai. Having moved here in 2012, he’s put in time at the Cavalli Club and at Bice, before heading to Beck’s Social at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm.

Where does your passion for cooking stem from?

In north of Milano, near Lake Como, there is a town called Seregno; this is where I come from and my passion for cooking grew out of curiosity and play, tasting and watching how much care and attention my mother paid to every dish that she prepared for the family. I then took a step forward by attending a private chef school at Collegio Ballerini.

What is your signature dish?

Pacchero pasta with fresh tomato sauce, made of three different varieties, ricotta cheese, deep fried violet eggplant and basil leaves.

What is the secret to a successful restaurant?

I believe that the best ingredients, a good atmosphere and happy staff are the keys to a successful restaurant; all the rest will come by itself.

What is the dish you enjoy cooking the most?

Cooking for me is love and memory. That is why I enjoy to cook spaghetti with Bolognese sauce; its perfume and the taste takes me back in time to Italy, when I was a child and every Saturday my mother was cooking for the whole family.

What is your favourite ingredient in the kitchen?

I love fresh basil; I like the smell and the flavour. This is most likely because in my very first job, I remember my chef on my very first working day made me clean three boxes of basil to prepare pesto… throughout that entire morning the fragrance of basil filled my senses!

For more, go to www.trumpgolfdubai.com.