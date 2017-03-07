Mobile
        Caramel DIFC: Rediscovering a Dubai classic

        Image Credit: Facebook.com/Caramel

        Restaurant Review: Caramel Restaurant and Lounge

        Lounge/Bar
        GN Rating

        • Cuisine:  

          American

        • Good for:  

          Late Night Dining

        • Credit card:  

          Yes

        • Avg. Cost per Person:

          200 Dhs

        • Location:  

          Caramel Restaurant and Lounge, DIFC , Dubai
        It had been a while since I’ve been to Caramel Restaurant and Lounge. The Dubai classic is nestled in the heart of DIFC was originally inspired by and named after the iconic Las Vegas lounge Caramel. It is an old favorite of many in Dubai for its amazing ladies nights and delicious food.

        We loved the dimly lit space and the inviting energy of the venue. Even on a Monday night, the outdoor terrace was full of people enjoying a late meal and some shisha. The food is contemporary American cuisine, with a few sushi dishes to mix things up. The buzzing ultra-lounge, felt like the ideal venue for us to unwind after a long day of work.  Our table was situated ideally between outside and in. That’s the benefit of having such an open concept restaurant.

        We started our meal off with two refreshing Mocktails made with passion fruit and pineapple. For our appetizer, we enjoyed their signature raw sirloin slices, which we got to cook ourselves over a sizzling hot rock and a plate of burrata cheese with fresh tomatoes, basil leaves and pesto.  

        Image may contain: food

        For our second course, we decided to share a truffle penne pasta and a seared Chilean seabass on a bed of risotto. The combination of the two meals worked out quite well, since the mild flavours of the seabass was combined nicely with the creaminess of the truffle pasta.

        Image may contain: food

        We ended our meal with the winner of the evening. The apple tarte tartin, which was delicious. The crunchy crust and the soft apple filling was a familiar and comforting dessert. It was topped with vanilla ice cream and enjoyed with a cup of green tea.

        Image may contain: food

        Caramel is a cool after work spot to enjoy a meal and a nice night out. The music is great, the crowd is cool and this Dubai classic will always be a timeless hotspot

