New Dubai destination Qasr Al Sultan opens

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New Dubai destination Qasr Al Sultan opens

Heritage and lifestyle attraction meant to give visitors the experience of living like Sultans

  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Want to live and dine like a Sultan? Dubai’s latest attraction, Qasr Al Sultan, is all set to open on February 6 near the Dubai Parks and Resorts. Developed by Dubai Gourmet, the F&B arm of Meraas, the newly opened destination will feature a communal banquet as its centrepiece, accompanied by traditional performances.

After dinner, guests can chill out at the shisha lounge to relax and socialise with live music, while children can be entertained at the Qasr Al Sultan Kids Club, where there will be camel and pony rides and craft lessons from resident child-care specialists. There will also be an Arabian souq, with jewellery, carpets, paintings, textiles and souvenirs on sale.

“The Sultans of Arabia have left a deep imprint on the culture of the Middle East, influencing not just our customs but also our cuisine, art, attire and lifestyles. We have used this as an inspiration to fashion Qasr Al Sultan as a family destination that offers visitors from around the world a window into the past, present and future of the region,” said Abdin Nasralla, the CEO of Dubai Gourmet.

Qasr Al Sultan is open for dinner from 7pm onwards. Prices start at Dh435 for adults and Dh250 for children, which includes the Food Bazaar buffet, mineral water, soft drinks, coffee, tea, municipality fees, service charge and tax, camel rides, horse and pony rides and visits to Dukan Zaman. Special rates apply for groups of 15 and above. For reservations, go to qasralsultan.ae.

More from Food

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureFood

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Food

Dim Sum night at Downtown Toko

Leisure Gallery

Bull racing offers welcome distraction

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah