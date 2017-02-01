New Dubai destination Qasr Al Sultan opens

Want to live and dine like a Sultan? Dubai’s latest attraction, Qasr Al Sultan, is all set to open on February 6 near the Dubai Parks and Resorts. Developed by Dubai Gourmet, the F&B arm of Meraas, the newly opened destination will feature a communal banquet as its centrepiece, accompanied by traditional performances.

After dinner, guests can chill out at the shisha lounge to relax and socialise with live music, while children can be entertained at the Qasr Al Sultan Kids Club, where there will be camel and pony rides and craft lessons from resident child-care specialists. There will also be an Arabian souq, with jewellery, carpets, paintings, textiles and souvenirs on sale.

“The Sultans of Arabia have left a deep imprint on the culture of the Middle East, influencing not just our customs but also our cuisine, art, attire and lifestyles. We have used this as an inspiration to fashion Qasr Al Sultan as a family destination that offers visitors from around the world a window into the past, present and future of the region,” said Abdin Nasralla, the CEO of Dubai Gourmet.

Qasr Al Sultan is open for dinner from 7pm onwards. Prices start at Dh435 for adults and Dh250 for children, which includes the Food Bazaar buffet, mineral water, soft drinks, coffee, tea, municipality fees, service charge and tax, camel rides, horse and pony rides and visits to Dukan Zaman. Special rates apply for groups of 15 and above. For reservations, go to qasralsultan.ae.