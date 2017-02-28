Mobile
Holi Carnival in Dubai promises to bring colourful party

A one-stop shop to enjoy good food, music and entertainment will roll out at the Rugby Park at the Dubai Sports City on March 10

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Here’s your chance to make the most of the pleasant weather. Enjoy a daylong carnival with food trucks, live entertainment and shopping stall at the Rugby Park at the Dubai Sports City.

The carnival will have eight food trucks that serve street food from across the globe and local DJs playing music.

“The Aks Colour Carnival is an exclusive event that is offering ‘something for everyone’ all at one venue — food, shopping, music and look forward to seeing over 15000 (happy) people at the event. We want everyone to join in celebrating the harmony and diversity that UAE offers,” said Bharat Harpalani, the organiser in a statement.

Tickets, starting at Dh60, are available on www.platinumlist.net or at the venue. The carnival runs from 10am to 7pm and children below 16 enter free.

