Truckers DXB food fest in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Truckers DXB will have around 40 food trucks serving gourmet street food in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this month. In its second season, 15 food trucks will be parked in different venues, bringing guests house beverages, live performances, and Truckers Market with 25 local vendors selling handmade crafts and jewellery. The little ones can participate in tailor-made activities, as guests picnic in the parks.
Some of the food trucks that are participating are: Calle Tacos, Copperwood, Toasted, The Shebi, Sir Loin & Sons, Yumtingz and Gobai.
The first stop is the Emirates Golf Club on February 11. Abu Dhabi Golf Club will follow on February 17, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club on February 18 and Emirates Golf Club again on February 25. From 5pm to 11pm; entry is free. Although picnic mats will be sold at the venue, people are encouraged to bring their own mats, blankets and chairs. For more information visit truckers.ae.