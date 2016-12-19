Swing Deluxe to perform at Jazz in the Dunes in Abu Dhabi
A group of Paris musicians called Swing Deluxe, will perform at a special Jazz in the Dunes series at Qasr Al Sarab in Abu Dhabi on December 27, 28 and 29. The performance will be a three-course French-inspired dinner.
Formed in 2003 by young Parisian musicians, the group’s performances have evolved and they now incorporate everything from swing to gypsy jazz and Russian cabaret. The band fuse the great classics of French and American jazz, classics from the 1930s to the 1950s, including Boris Vian, Charles Trenet, Frank Sinatra and Duke Ellington, with this distinctive French swing. Gypsy jazz (also known as gypsy swing or hot club jazz) is a style often said to have been started by guitarist Jean “Django” Reinhardt in the 1930s.
The dinners are priced at Dh325 (with soft drinks) and Dh450 with house beverages. Dinner is from 7 to 10.30pm. Call 02-6561399.