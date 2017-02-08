Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda in Dubai
Indian comedians Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda will bring the laughs to Dubai on February 18 at the Indian High School. Called Dr Mashoor Gulati’s Comedy Clinic, a reference to Grover’s character in the hit Kapil Sharma Show, the actor will be supported by co-star Sharda’s Nurse Bumper.
The two will also bring to stage all their well-loved personalities including Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi and Sunil.
Tickets, starting at Dh99, are available on dubai.platinumlist.net.