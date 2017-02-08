Mobile
Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda in Dubai

Indian comedians to bring their well-loved characters from ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ to the city

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Indian comedians Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda will bring the laughs to Dubai on February 18 at the Indian High School. Called Dr Mashoor Gulati’s Comedy Clinic, a reference to Grover’s character in the hit Kapil Sharma Show, the actor will be supported by co-star Sharda’s Nurse Bumper.

The two will also bring to stage all their well-loved personalities including Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi and Sunil.

Tickets, starting at Dh99, are available on dubai.platinumlist.net.

Dubai
