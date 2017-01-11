Mobile
Street Food Market DXB starts January 19

The adults-only event will feature home-grown food pop-ups and trucks along with music by local DJs at Dubai International Marine Club

The first leg of Street Food Market DXB will take place at Dubai International Marine Club during the last two weekends of January — 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. Street Food Market DXB is an event only for adults featuring some of the city’s home-grown food pop-ups and food trucks in an urban outdoor setting, accompanied by beats from a set of local DJs.

Participating outlets include Burger Itch, Gastronomy, Huguette and Guy, Ka’ak Al Manara, Mantoushe, Moshi, Moti Roti, Sir Loin & Sons, The Shebi, Wingsters UAE and Yumtingz.

Entry to the event is Dh10 per person. The market is open from 8pm to 2am on Thursday; noon to 2am on Friday; and 4-11pm on Saturday.

