Street Food Market DXB starts January 19
The first leg of Street Food Market DXB will take place at Dubai International Marine Club during the last two weekends of January — 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. Street Food Market DXB is an event only for adults featuring some of the city’s home-grown food pop-ups and food trucks in an urban outdoor setting, accompanied by beats from a set of local DJs.
Participating outlets include Burger Itch, Gastronomy, Huguette and Guy, Ka’ak Al Manara, Mantoushe, Moshi, Moti Roti, Sir Loin & Sons, The Shebi, Wingsters UAE and Yumtingz.
Entry to the event is Dh10 per person. The market is open from 8pm to 2am on Thursday; noon to 2am on Friday; and 4-11pm on Saturday.