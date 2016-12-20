Russell Howard to perform stand-up in Dubai
British comedian Russell Howard will make his Dubai debut with his return to the live stage for the first time in three years from April 20 to 22 at the Dubai College Auditorium.
The tour, called Round The World, is the comedian’s biggest tour to date. It also marks the launch of Dubai organiser 117Live’s comedy brand called ‘Knock Knock It’s...’.
“We are so proud presenting Russell Howard here for the very first time and before you ask we do not know if he will be travelling with his mum on this tour — come check it out for yourself,” said CEO Thomas Ovesen.
Tickets will go on sale soon on www.knockknock.ae