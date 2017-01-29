Rod Stewart to perform at du Arena, Abu Dhabi

Rod Stewart

British music icon Rod Stewart is all set to make his Abu Dhabi debut on March 2 at the du Arena on Yas Island. The Hits Tour 2017 will see the 72-year-old bring all of his biggest hits, from the 1970s to now.

“I’m looking forward to performing in Abu Dhabi. I promise to deliver a fun, energetic, show. I’ll be playing your favourite hits, with a few surprises too. I give you fair warning — fasten your seat belts. I’m pulling out all the stops” the singer said in a statement.

Stewart, who was knighted last year, is one of the best selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide. His signature voice, style and haircut have transcended all genres of popular music, from rock and roll, new wave and even tackling the Great American Song Book; making him one of the few stars to enjoy continued success over five decades. He has garnered two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and won countless awards including a Grammy.

Tickets to the Abu Dhabi concert, starting at Dh250, go on sale on ticketmaster.ae on February 1.