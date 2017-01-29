Rod Stewart to perform at du Arena, Abu Dhabi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rod Stewart to perform at du Arena, Abu Dhabi

British music icon will bring his ‘The Hits Tour 2017’ to the UAE on March 2

Image Credit: Supplied
Rod Stewart
Tabloid
 

British music icon Rod Stewart is all set to make his Abu Dhabi debut on March 2 at the du Arena on Yas Island. The Hits Tour 2017 will see the 72-year-old bring all of his biggest hits, from the 1970s to now.

“I’m looking forward to performing in Abu Dhabi. I promise to deliver a fun, energetic, show. I’ll be playing your favourite hits, with a few surprises too. I give you fair warning — fasten your seat belts. I’m pulling out all the stops” the singer said in a statement.

Stewart, who was knighted last year, is one of the best selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide. His signature voice, style and haircut have transcended all genres of popular music, from rock and roll, new wave and even tackling the Great American Song Book; making him one of the few stars to enjoy continued success over five decades. He has garnered two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and won countless awards including a Grammy.

Tickets to the Abu Dhabi concert, starting at Dh250, go on sale on ticketmaster.ae on February 1.

More from Leisure

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Yas Island
follow this tag on MGNYas Island

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureEvents

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Yas Island
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

Recipe: Queen cakes

Leisure Gallery

Fancy a unique underwater dinner in Brussels?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis