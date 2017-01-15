Riverdance-inspired show at Global Village
Irish show Spirit of the Dance, coming to the region for the first time, will be at Global Village until January 29.
It will take place at the main cultural stage three times a day. The performance, inspired by the world-famous Riverdance musical, combines traditional Irish step-dancing with flamenco, tap and country flavours. Thirty-minute shows are divided into six scenes and performed by 30 dancers.
Entry into Global Village (Dh15) includes access to Spirit of the Dance.