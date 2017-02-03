RedFestDXB second day postponed to February 4

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

RedFestDXB second day postponed to February 4

Tonight’s event at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, featuring Demi Lovato and Tove Lo, will now be held tomorrow due to weather conditions

Image Credit: AFP
Singer Demi Lovato will now perform tomorrow at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre for RedFestDXB.
Tabloid
 

Virgin Radio RedFestDXB, being held at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre has been moved to tomorrow, February 4, as a precautionary measure to protect fans from the high winds being experienced at the venue.

The primary focus of the organising team is to ensure the safety of all spectators, who are being strongly warned not to come to the venue today, a press statement released late afternoon by organisers said.

Fans have been asked to follow the official event social media channel @redfestdxb for further updates.

More from Leisure

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureEvents

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

Limo at Bab Al Qasr Abu Dhabi restaurant review

Leisure Gallery

Bull racing offers welcome distraction
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa