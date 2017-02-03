RedFestDXB second day postponed to February 4
Virgin Radio RedFestDXB, being held at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre has been moved to tomorrow, February 4, as a precautionary measure to protect fans from the high winds being experienced at the venue.
The primary focus of the organising team is to ensure the safety of all spectators, who are being strongly warned not to come to the venue today, a press statement released late afternoon by organisers said.
Fans have been asked to follow the official event social media channel @redfestdxb for further updates.