Raftaar, Manj Musik, Nindy Kaur at Holi celebration in Dubai
Indian rapper Raftaar (Swag Mera Desi, Instagram Love and Dhakkad) along with Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur (Tamanche Pe Disco, Whistle Baja) will headline the 12 Rang De Holi celebrations, to mark the Indian festival of colour at Wonderland Dubai on March 10 from 10am to 7pm. The trio will be joined by DJs Knox Artiste, Peri, Emwee and Tushar.
Tickets are priced at Dh50 for singles and Dh125 for groups of 4 at platinumlist.net. Children below 12 years of age and senior citizens above 55 enter free.