Party in a dome in Abu Dhabi
A towering dome standing at 30 metres high will arrive in Abu Dhabi on March 9 for a one-night only clubbing experience.
Lebanese nightlife venue Uberhaus and Blue Marlin Ibiza UAE have partnered up for the 7pm-3am event.
Dixon and Ame will headline, while Romax, Trikk and Frederick Stone join the line-up.
Tickets, available from platinumlist.net and virginmegastore.me, begin at Dh150 (first release) and will go up to Dh190 (fifth release). For bookings and information, contact 056-1133400 or reservation@bluemarlinibiza-uae.com.