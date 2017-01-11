‘Padmavati’ designers at SoPritti in Dubai
The 14th edition of SoPritti — Fashion, Glamour and Lifestyle exhibition will be held on February 4 at Al Yasat Ballroom, Roda Hotel Al Murooj, opposite Dubai Mall.
The event will showcase new collections in fashion, jewellery and accessories by Indian and Pakistani designers, including, Bhairavi Jaikishan, Shyamal and Bhumika, Rimple and Harpreet Narula, The Rack by Kachin’s showcasing Anamika Khanna, and Gaurav Gupta.
Indian duo Rimple & Harpreet Narula, who are currently designing over 100 dresses for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film Padmavati, will bring a lighter, pret-a-porter collection and couture wear.
Jewellery designer Queenie Singh will present her stones and pearls collection Estaa.
The exhibition will be held from 10am to 8pm.