Montreux Comedy Festival in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

French-language event to also feature English performers this year

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Can you laugh in French? A comedy festival, featuring French-language performers from around the world, will perform in Dubai and Abu Dhabi at the second Montreux Comedy Festival. The event will be held on March 14 at the Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi and on March 15 and 16 at Ductac in Dubai. The Dubai leg will also feature performance in English.

“Laughter has always been a universal language that brings people together and we are excited to hold our 2017 edition of the festival in the UAE. This is our second time in the country and we have always received a warm welcome among the people who have thoroughly enjoyed the unique entertainment that we offer,” said Gregoire Furrer, the president and founder of the Montreux Comedy Festival, which is marking its 28th year in Switzerland this year.

The French-speaking line-up includes Kominek from Switzerland, PE from Belgium, Mike Ward from Canada and Sebastian Marx from the USA. The English-speaking line-up includes Ali Al Sayed from the UAE, Sebastian Marx from the USA and Mike Ward from Canada. The show will be presented by Loyiso Madinga from South Africa.

Tickets, starting at Dh195, will go on sale from February 7 on 800tickets.com.

