LA Dance Project meets Dubai Opera
Benjamin Millepied’s LA Dance Project is gearing up to bring a contemporary dance show to Dubai Opera on September 28.
The event will feature Murder Ballades by Justin Peck and Hearts & Arrows and On the Other Side by Millepied himself.
The performance is the final instalment in a three-part series dubbed Gems Trilogy, in collaboration with composer Philip Glass. It will join visual artists, musicians, designers and composer on stage.
The LA Dance Project, founded in 2012, has toured 11 countries to date, and aims to promote new and seasoned creatives.
“LA Dance Project under the direction of Benjamin Millepied is at the forefront of the contemporary dance world right now,” Dubai Opera’s Chief Executive, Jasper Hope, commented. “The GCC Premiere of On the Other Side with music by Philip Glass especially is an incredibly exciting addition to our dance programme for 2017 and one I know Dubai audiences are going to relish.”
Tickets, starting from Dh150, are on sale via dubaiopera.com.