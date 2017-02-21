Kenny Sebastian to perform in Dubai on March 9
Indian stand-up comedian will be the second performer in the Laugh-a-thon series on March 9 at Ductac, Mall of the Emirates. Combining live music, sketches and comedy, Sebastian will bring his latest quirky stand up to Dubai.
As part of the series, Kanan Gill performed in Dubai on February 17, Biswa Rath Kalyan will follow Sebastian on April 1 with a Fool’s Day special. Abish Mathew will close the season on May 13.
26-year-old Sebastian has performed over 500 shows in the last five years, written and hosted a show on Comedy Central that completed its first season and released comedy specials online along with India’s first sci-fi comedy web series.
His latest stand up takes the audience through his ironic and confusing transition into adulthood and relationships, sprinkled with baffling questions to the universe about growing old, topped with hysterical music.
“Don’t Be That Guy really delves into the banal laughable experiences we all face and I am certain that it will get people reminiscing their 20s with a fresh perspective,” said Sebastian in a press statement about his Dubai show.
Local comedienne Jyotsna Lakhiani will kick off the evening. She began her career in comedy at ducomedy last year.
Tickets for Don’t Be That Guy start from Dh150 on ductac.org. Doors open 7.30pm, show starts at 8pm.