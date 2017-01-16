Mobile
‘Hareem Al Sultan’ Dubai exhibition extended to May 31

Meet actor Burak Ozcivit who plays Bali-bey in the popular TV show on February 1 at the City Walk venue

Hareem Al Sultan: The Exhibition is extending its run at the City Walk until May 31. Turkish heart-throb Burak Ozcivit, who plays the role of Bali-bey and was in Dubai in November for a gala evening, will make another appearance here on February 1.

The Meet-and-Greet Bali-bey package costs Dh2,500 on ticketmaster.ae and includes a one-on-one interaction with Ozcivit, photo opportunities and personalised autographed keepsakes. The Gathering with Bali-bey package costs Dh5,000 and also includes a group dinner.

The TV series tells the historic tale of the longest-reigning sultan of the Ottoman Empire, Sultan Sulaiman, known as Sulaiman the Magnificent. The show drew huge viewership for its visual spectacle, costume designs and strong cast. The exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to explore the artistry and craftsmanship involved in creating the props and costumes for the series. Spread across 1,300 square metres, the venue features 14 rooms offering a total sensory experience. The exhibition recently added three new life-like silicone sculptures of Sultana Fatma, the queen mother, and Abu Saud Efendi alongside introducing a new sculpture of Mustafa.

Open seven days a week from noon to 10pm. Entry is Dh95 for adults and Dh40 for children aged 7-14. Kids under the age of seven enter for free; family package for two adults and two children costs Dh225. Tickets are available for purchase at the venue or on ticketmaster.ae at a 10 per cent discount.

