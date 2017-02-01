Mobile
Hard Rock Cafe Dubai announces new nightly line-up

UAE bands will take the stage every night of the week at the music-themed restaurant

  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Hard Rock Cafe in Dubai has announced it’s new season’s live performance line-up. Five UAE bands will take turns to entertain guests, for free, every night of the week from 8.30pm to 12.30am.

“The Hard Rock stage has welcomed esteemed artists such as Boney M, Take That and Atif Aslam, to name a few and we hope to help our local Dubai bands break through to the next level of success,” said Nada Hayati, general manager of Hard Rock Cafe Dubai.

Below is the line-up:

• Mondays: Caribbean favourites with Jammrok

• Tuesdays: Classic rock with Vinyl Revival

• Wednesdays: Jazz, R’n’B and hip hop with Funck Power

• Thursdays to Saturdays: Rock music with The Distillers

• Sundays: Alternative rock The Dirty Suits

Call 04-2328900.

