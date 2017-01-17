Mobile
Gulf News Fun Drive 2017: Meet the lady marshals

Often a male-dominated field, a rising number of female off-roaders are helping out at the annual event

Image Credit:
Marshal Marina Bruce at the Gulf News Fun Drive
Tabloid
 

The Gulf News Fun Drive completed its 31st edition last week at the Liwa Desert in Abu Dhabi. Close to 850 participants took part for the off-roading course. Many were led by female marshals who helped drivers on route.

Off-roading, a popular leisure activity in the UAE, requires the support of experienced drivers with specialised skills. The role of marshal is often seen as one for men, but an increasing number of women have been participating and helping in off-roading events.

One such marshal is Marina Bruce, a tourist guide specialised in bedouin culture. She started off-roading in 2009, a week after she moved to Al Ain. Bruce was first introduced to off-roading after going for a desert safari in Tunisia. She said: “When my husband got a job in the UAE, he suggested we could make this as a hobby.”

She drives a Nissan Patrol and said the Liwa Desert is her favourite desert. “You can get to really, really dark skies and see the stars... there’s more wildlife and nature in Liwa,” she added.

This was Bruce’s third time playing the role of marshal at the Fun Drive. Talking about the participants she said: “Sometimes they get scared and I like to reassure them. When they’re stuck, all they have to do is turn the tires or deflate them or just take a deep breath, follow my instructions and get out.”

“When they smile, or wave bye bye, it makes me feel good,” Bruce added.

Elisha Dessurne has been regularly off-roading for the past three years.

“I’ve been in Dubai since I was three years old, so naturally I’ve always been in the desert. Also my father was a convoy lead,” Dessurne said.

Dessurne also spoke about taking up the role of being a marshal.

“I’m perfectly fine with it. I’ve been navigating my father since the past three Fun Drives. I know a lot of the marshals there and we have a nice community,” she added.

Ruba Husari is a veteran off-roader with 10 years of experience. She loves cars and is fascinated by the desert.

“I like nature in general. You find yourself in nature all day long. I enjoy the quietness of the desert, the calm... it’s so peaceful. It refreshes my mind to come back to the city,” Husari said.

The Liwa Desert holds a “special place” in her heart. “The dunes are so impressive in terms of height and colours,” she said, “It’s really a special place.”

— Viraj Asher is an intern at Gulf News.

