‘Grease’ is coming to Dubai
We’ve got chills, they’re multiplying, because Grease is coming to Dubai.
The silver screen, Broadway and West End hit will arrive at the Dubai World Trade Centre on April 7, with daily shows until April 13. The production comes courtesy of 6ix Degrees Entertainment and UK Curve Theatre.
A turbulent, colourful and electric love story set in 1950’s Chicago, Grease brings together heart-throb greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy during senior year of high school.
“We are proud to bring our brand new production of Grease to Dubai. Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s musical provides a gripping snapshot of a country on the cusp of social change, all set to one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll scores ever written. Seen by nearly 50,000 people during its sold out run in Leicester, we couldn’t be more thrilled our super-cool greasers will continue to entertain audiences in Dubai,” said chief executive of Curve, Chris Stafford, and artistic director Nikolai Foster in a joint statement.
Tickets, starting from Dh150, will be available from platinumlist.net later today.