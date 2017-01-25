Mobile
Gergely Bogyanyi returns to Dubai

The Hungarian pianist will perform at the One & Only Royal Mirage

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Pianist Gergely Boganyi will return to Dubai next month as part of the World Classical Music Series. The Hungarian musician will perform classics by Chopin, Schubert and Liszt at One & Only Royal Mirage Ballroom on February 10.

The World Classical Music Series, founded in 2014 by the Dubai Concert Committee, has a full schedule for 2017. Their upcoming shows — all taking place at the Royal Ballroom — include Delphine Haidan, Philippe Bernold and Francois Chaplin on March 10; Quatuor Modigliani on April 7; Rodion Pogosov on May 5; Marlis Peterson on September 8; Seong Jin Cho on October 6; and Manuel Blanco on December 8.

The dress code for Boganyi’s concert is chic and national dress. Doors open at 7pm, while the show begins at 8pm. The event is set to wrap up at 10pm.

Tickets, ranging between Dh250-Dh550, are available from platinumlist.net.

