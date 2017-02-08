Dubai’s STEP Conference adds day for music
STEP Conference, a two-day event (April 5-6) centred around technology, digital and entertainment industries, has added a third day (April 7) focused on music.
Singer-songwriter Hana Malhas, spoken word artist Afra Atiq, X Factor Arabia winner Hamza Hawsawi, Hollaphonic’s Olly Wood and Nervecell’s Rami H. Mustafa are among those who will attend at Dubai International Marine Club.
“STEP Music is a logical addition to our events portfolio and a natural evolution of the STEP Conference,” said Ray Dargham, CEO of Step Group, in a press release.
The addition is part of a partnership with music streaming service Anghami, and “will bring together the most influential local artists, record labels, and music industry professionals to help them recognise their Arab dream while contributing to the development of the Middle East entertainment industry,” added Dargham.
STEP Conference, launched in 2013, is a gathering for tech and media professionals, entrepreneurs and investors from around the region. This year, 10,000 people are expected to attend. Non-musical guests include BBC journalist Kim Ghattas, planetary science professor Charles Elachi and stand-up comedian Fahad Al Butairi.
The event will also feature food trucks, vendors and street artists.
Tickets, ranging in price and offerings (an early bird ticket to access the third day alone is $49 or Dh180), are available from stepconference.com.