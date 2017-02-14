Mobile
Dubai Jazz Festival adds more stages, local acts

The event will feature performances by regional musicians on two sub-stages

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Anghami Sessions and Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival have partnered up to showcase regional talent at this year’s festival, between February 22-24.

Rouba, Postcards, Blu Feifer, Mougleta, Abri & Funk Radius and Layla Kardan will perform across two sub-stages at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. The performances will also be recorded and released by Anghami Sessions.

Enrique Iglesias, Mariah Carey and Tom Jones will headline the main stage.

“The Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival is a valuable partner, and at Anghami we share the vision of connecting people with the music they love,” said head of marketing Rami M Zeidan.

“This year, we are excited to take our partnership to the next level by introducing Anghami Sessions, a platform that will present 6 local talents singing amazing music all of which will be available exclusively on Anghami.”

Soul singer Rouba will perform on February 22 on Sub Stage 1, while pop-folk band Postcards perform on Sub Stage 2.

Mexican Lebanese singer-songwriter and producer Blu Fiefer will perform on February 23 on Sub Stage 1. Mougleta will perform on Sub Stage 2.

UAE-based Abri & Funk Radius will perform on the final day, February 24, on Sub Stage 1. Jazz act Layla Kardan will perform on Sub Stage 2.

Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival is celebrating its 15th year anniversary. Tom Jones will open the event on the 22nd, Mariah Carey on the 23rd and Enrique Iglesias on the 24th.

Tickets, ranging in price, are available from dubaijazzfest.com.

