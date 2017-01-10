Mobile
Dubai Food Festival to be held from February 23 to March 11

The 17-day programme will host a string of events with celebrity chefs, and present food trends and concepts

Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Food Festival
Tabloid
 

Dubai Food Festival (DFF) will be held from February 23 to March 11. The 17-day programme will host a string of events with celebrity chefs — who will be announced later — and popular eateries. It will present food trends and concepts, including Etisalat Beach Canteen, Miele Dubai Restaurant Week, Dubai Hidden Gems, and the Dine & Win promotion.

Four times bigger than last year, the Etisalat Beach Canteen at Sunset Beach will be a free-to-attend hub offering visitors home-grown restaurant concepts, food truck dishes and high-end beach dining experiences. There will also be masterclasses with celebrity chefs, beach sports and children’s activities. There will also be yoga classes.

Miele Dubai Restaurant Week will see 15 high-end restaurants from Dubai, including Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen at Atlantis, The Palm, Pier Chic, and Scape Restaurant & Bar at the Burj Al Arab, offer a limited edition three-course set menu from February 23 to March 4 at Dh199 per person. Top chefs including Jason Atherton (Marina Social), Heinz Beck (Social by Heinz Beck) and Gary Rhodes (Rhodes W1) will also serve their dishes.

Dubai Hidden Gems features 10 of the city’s undiscovered independent restaurants, which will be voted on by the public. The voters will also enter a raffle to win a three night stay at a luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Dubai’s old district.

“We are delighted to bring Dubai Food Festival back this year, uniting people all over the city with a 17-day menu of incredible dining experiences, luxury food concepts and a flavour of local dishes. From desert dining to stunning waterside restaurants, Dubai Food Festival is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate Dubai’s rich melting pot of cuisine and put our city firmly on the global gastronomy map for the world to see,” said Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), in a press statement.

For more visit dubaifoodfestival.com

Dubai
