DJ Rodge opens for Justin Bieber in Dubai

The Lebanese act will perform ahead of JB on May 6

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Lebanese DJ Rodge will be the opening act for Justin Bieber during his concert in Dubai. The gig will take place on May 6 at the Autism Rocks Arena, located near Dubai Outlet Mall.

Rodge released the single Done Looking for Love last Summer, which racked up 2 million listens on streaming service Anghami, becoming the biggest track released by a DJ in the region. He has opened for the likes of Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Sia and Bryan Adams.

“I can’t wait to perform before Justin Bieber, it’s one of my most anticipated concerts, and I’m preparing some cool remixes and tracks to play for the Dubai crowd,” said Rodge in a press release.

Tickets, ranging between Dh335-Dh2,800, are available on platinumlist.net.

