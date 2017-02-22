Darnival festival to add fun to Dubai Food Festival
The 17-day Dubai Food Festival, which kicks off February 23, will also host a Darnival — yes, you read that right — on February 24 and 25 at the Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City.
Organised by Discovery Networks, the event will feature some of the network’s top food-related shows and personalities. Fatafeat Kitchen will feature live cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs Mohammad Orfali, Leila Fathallah, Daad Abu-Jaber, Salma Sulaiman, Karim Haidar, Arda Turkmen and Darine Al Khatib.
Discovery’s other female channel, DLife, will feature Dr Partha Nandi, the host of the renowned TV show Ask Dr. Nandi, who will be conducting a live Q&A session on health and wellbeing.
There will also be a live performance by Chatterbox, from the popular kids show Hi-5, which will air on DKids channel. Children will also get to hear stories by writer Sara Abdullah.
For more on the family carnival, go to www.darnival.com.