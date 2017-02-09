Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Colour festival coming to Dubai

The day-long event will take place in March

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

A ‘colour festival’, featuring DJs, food trucks, shopping, entertainment, and a kids arena will take place at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City on March 10.

The Aks Colour Carnival will run between 10am and 7pm, and will welcome up to 15,000 people. It will also celebrate Holi, a Hindu harvest festival celebrated with colours. DJ Gautam, DJ Beatz, DJ Manoj, DJ Nitesh, DJ Jeff, DJ Lemon and Dj Cowboy will provide the beats.

“We believe that a happy person is a generous person; what a better way than to celebrate this together [than] with vibrant colours and amazing music that immediately puts a smile on someones face,” said Bharat Harpalani, owner at Aks.

“We would like everyone to celebrate and enjoy this lively carnival atmosphere with amazing music, organic colors, food and shopping.“

Tickets, starting at Dh60, are available from platinumlist.net. Children below 16 may enter for free; kids below 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

More from Leisure

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureEvents

Also In Leisure

How to exercise anywhere, if you really want to

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system