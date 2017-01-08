Chris Brown cancels Dubai concert, G-Eazy, Sean Paul announced

Chris Brown

R&B act Chris Brown has pulled out of RedFestDXB, an annual music festival taking place next month. The singer, set to perform on February 2 at Media City Amphitheatre, will be replaced by G-Eazy and Sean Paul, organisers announced.

Brown’s cancellation has been chocked up to his tour schedule. Meanwhile, G-Eazy and Sean Paul have been added to the first day, alongside Daya and The Veronicas.

Demi Lovato, Mike Posner, Tove Lo and Alessia Cara will perform as scheduled on February 3, wrapping up the festival.

Brown, known for his frequent headline-grabbing antics, has been keeping himself busy with a social media feud with rapper Soulja Boy that will now move into the boxing ring, with the help of professional boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The two singers claim they have signed on for a three-round bout that will be televised on pay-per-view and promoted by Mayweather’s companies.

Soulja Boy put up a post promoting the fight on Instagram on Wednesday and said in the caption: “It’s going down! Signed my contract.”

Soulja Boy says Mayweather himself is training him for the fight, which he says will take place in March in Las Vegas.

Brown also said on Instagram that the match was set.

The feud between the artists stems from Soulja Boy’s liking of an Instagram picture posted by Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

*Tickets for RedFestDXB are Dh395-1195.