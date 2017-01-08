Chris Brown cancels Dubai concert, G-Eazy, Sean Paul announced

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Chris Brown cancels Dubai concert, G-Eazy, Sean Paul announced

Brown will enter a boxing ring with Soulja Boy after a social media feud

Image Credit: AP
Chris Brown
Tabloid
 

R&B act Chris Brown has pulled out of RedFestDXB, an annual music festival taking place next month. The singer, set to perform on February 2 at Media City Amphitheatre, will be replaced by G-Eazy and Sean Paul, organisers announced.

Brown’s cancellation has been chocked up to his tour schedule. Meanwhile, G-Eazy and Sean Paul have been added to the first day, alongside Daya and The Veronicas.

Demi Lovato, Mike Posner, Tove Lo and Alessia Cara will perform as scheduled on February 3, wrapping up the festival.

Brown, known for his frequent headline-grabbing antics, has been keeping himself busy with a social media feud with rapper Soulja Boy that will now move into the boxing ring, with the help of professional boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The two singers claim they have signed on for a three-round bout that will be televised on pay-per-view and promoted by Mayweather’s companies.

Soulja Boy put up a post promoting the fight on Instagram on Wednesday and said in the caption: “It’s going down! Signed my contract.”

Soulja Boy says Mayweather himself is training him for the fight, which he says will take place in March in Las Vegas.

Brown also said on Instagram that the match was set.

The feud between the artists stems from Soulja Boy’s liking of an Instagram picture posted by Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

*Tickets for RedFestDXB are Dh395-1195.

More from Leisure

tags from this story

Floyd Mayweather
follow this tag on MGNFloyd Mayweather

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureEvents

tags

Floyd Mayweather
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

Recipe: Green Goddess

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish