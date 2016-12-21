Cairo Sound Music Festival launches in Dubai
Egyptian bands Cairokee, Sharmoofers and Massar Egbari will perform at a brand new Cairo Sound Music Festival in Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on January 13. DJ Khalid Hussain will open the event, which will become a new series in the UAE.
Doors to the family-friendly event — children welcome — will be open between 4pm to 1am. Tickets are Dh165-Dh425 for adults (Dh95-Dh265 for children between 6 and 12), available from virginmegastore.me. Children under six may enter free.