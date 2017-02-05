Bryn Terfel to perform at Dubai Opera
Bass-baritone Bryn Terfel will perform at Dubai Opera on December 4. The Grammy-winning Welsh musician will sing a recital.
“Bryn Terfel is one of opera’s greatest ever stars and his beautiful voice has brought so much pleasure to audiences around the world,” said Jasper Hope, Chief Executive at the downtown venue.
“To hear him perform an intimate recital is a most wonderful treat and I am so pleased he has agreed to perform on Dubai Opera’s stage later this year to add still more prestige to our already world class line-up of concerts and productions.”
Tickets, starting from Dh200, are available from dubaiopera.com. Doors open at 7.30pm; show begins at 8pm.