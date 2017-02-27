Mobile
Blue Man Group adds Dubai Opera dates

The trio will perform in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in April

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Performance act Blue Man Group will hold shows in Dubai this April, in addition to their already-announced Abu Dhabi shows.

The trio, in all their painted blue glory, will perform at Dubai Opera from April 11-15 before they head to Abu Dhabi for a run of shows from April 18-22 in du Forum, Yas Island. Their shows will combine art and music on stage.

“Since we have announced Blue Man Group season on Yas Island earlier this month, we have received overwhelming response pushing us to organise more shows in the country,” said YAK’s events managing director, Kamyar Khalili.

“So, we are delighted to announce that the group will be performing in Dubai as well, and we are thrilled to present them in such amazing venue as Dubai Opera.”

The Blue Man Group company formed in 1991 and grew to include permanent shows in Las Vegas, New York, Orlando, Boston, Chicago and Berlin.

They have one live album and three studio albums, the last of which, titled Three, released last summer.

Tickets, from Dh195, are available from dubaiopera.com.

