Bait Al Oud to host Teachers Concert in Abu Dhabi

Bait Al Oud, the institute known for teaching traditional Arabic music and instruments, will host a Teachers Concert on February 16 at Manarat Al Saadiyat on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, at 8pm. The event will mark the start of a new season of concerts across the capital as part of Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority’s Music Programme.

Among the musicians taking part in the concert is Emirati Faisal Al Sari, who has collaborated with many artists in the UAE and the Gulf. Al Sari’s operetta, The Story of a Country, has won him numerous awards. He joined Bait Al Oud in 2008 and three years later graduated with an honours degree for the oud and as a soloist teacher. He specialises in oud playing as well as composition and scientific research.

Joining him on stage will be Fathallah Ahmad, who is the Arabic singing instructor at Bait Al Oud; Bassam Abdel Sattar, a quanon instructor at the institute; Samer Abu Reslan, a solfege instructor; Fateen Kanaan and Mazen Al Bagir, Mohammad Dahhi and Sherine Tohamy. They will also be accompanied by a musical group throughout the performance.

The Teachers Concert is free to attend. For more, go to saadiyatculturaldistrict.ae.