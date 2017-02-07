‘Aladdin’ comes to Madinat Theatre, Dubai
Follow the adventures of Aladdin, a simple boy from the streets as he meets the Genie, seeks Princess Jasmine and fights evil Jafar in a retelling of the much-loved tale — with a modern twist — at Madinat Theatre from February 9 to 19.
The production by Creativiva Worldwide, that includes circus acts, dance and music, and comedy, is the first in a series of popular shows to be staged this year.
Tickets for Aladdin start at Dh180 at madinatjumeirah.etixdubai.com