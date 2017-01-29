6 things to know about RedFestDXB in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

6 things to know about RedFestDXB in Dubai

The festival will take place at Media City Amphitheatre on February 2 and 3

Tabloid
 

On Thursday night, G-Eazy, Sean Paul, Daya and The Veronicas will perform at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, and Demi Lovato, Mike Posner, Tove Lo and Alessia Cara will take over on Friday.

This, as part of the fourth edition of RedFestDXB, one of the city’s annual outdoor music festivals.

If this is your first time attending, or you need a refresher, here are six things to keep in mind:

1. Bags are a burden — you’ll have to lug it around all day and security will need to have a thorough look through it when you get there. If you can leave it at home, all the better.

2. Selfie sticks are all the rage, but they won’t be allowed in and will be confiscated. Don’t chance it.

3. There’s no specific parking for RedFestDXB or Media City Amphitheatre. You can take your chances finding a spot in the ever-busy neighbourhood, but taking a taxi is advisable.

4. Make sure you have cash on you for when you feel peckish. You won’t be allowed to bring your own food to the shows, but there will be plenty of options to choose from. Stay hydrated.

5. While kittens and puppies are adorable, pets will not be let onto the festival grounds, so make sure someone else can keep an eye on them at home.

6. Doors open at 6pm on Thursday but 4pm on Friday, so feel free to get there earlier on day two.

*Tickets, available from redfestdxb.com, are Dh395-Dh1195.

More from Leisure

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureEvents

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

Recipe: Queen cakes

Leisure Gallery

Fancy a unique underwater dinner in Brussels?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis