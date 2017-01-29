6 things to know about RedFestDXB in Dubai

On Thursday night, G-Eazy, Sean Paul, Daya and The Veronicas will perform at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, and Demi Lovato, Mike Posner, Tove Lo and Alessia Cara will take over on Friday.

This, as part of the fourth edition of RedFestDXB, one of the city’s annual outdoor music festivals.

If this is your first time attending, or you need a refresher, here are six things to keep in mind:

1. Bags are a burden — you’ll have to lug it around all day and security will need to have a thorough look through it when you get there. If you can leave it at home, all the better.

2. Selfie sticks are all the rage, but they won’t be allowed in and will be confiscated. Don’t chance it.

3. There’s no specific parking for RedFestDXB or Media City Amphitheatre. You can take your chances finding a spot in the ever-busy neighbourhood, but taking a taxi is advisable.

4. Make sure you have cash on you for when you feel peckish. You won’t be allowed to bring your own food to the shows, but there will be plenty of options to choose from. Stay hydrated.

5. While kittens and puppies are adorable, pets will not be let onto the festival grounds, so make sure someone else can keep an eye on them at home.

6. Doors open at 6pm on Thursday but 4pm on Friday, so feel free to get there earlier on day two.

*Tickets, available from redfestdxb.com, are Dh395-Dh1195.