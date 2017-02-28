Spend a month in these countries for less than Dh2,500

Have you ever thought about leaving your life, work and everything else behind, to take a month off to live in a different country? This wish may need a little bit of saving, if you don’t plan on working while you’re there. Here are 7 countries where you can enjoy a month of vacationing without breaking the bank.

Your daily trip expenses include:

A night at a quality hostel (a totaly of 30 by the end of it)

3 local meals

2 public transportation rides

1 paid cultural attraction

3 cheap beverages

1. Pokhara, Nepal

A post shared by NoOoOoR (@mohamed_noo00r) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:45pm PST

You don’t need to spend more than Dh60 for a full day of fun and great food in Nepal. This historic country is full of natural beauty, with the iconic Himalayas running across the northern and western part of the country. There’s so much you can do there.

Cost of living in Pokhara for 30 days: Dh1,746

2. Hanoi, Vietnam

A post shared by Thảo Thảo Trần (@thaothao.gumiho) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:22pm PST

The capital of Vietnam is a bustling city with racing scooters and a fast pace in comparison to its neighbouring cities. Hanoi’s buildings reveal its historical occupations by the French and Chinese, which gives you a look at its history.

Cost of living in Hanoi for 30 days: Dh1,883

3. Goa, India

A post shared by Goa (@goa) on Jan 23, 2017 at 2:35am PST

This amazing state in India is unbelievably beautiful and full of great things to do. We love the food, the friendliness of the locals and just how little you need to spend to have fun there. Spend the day on the beach, visit the waterfalls and meet some elephants too!

Cost of living in Goa for 30 days: Dh2,034

4. Chiang Mai, Thailand

A post shared by Magga Schwert (@maggaschwert) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:00pm PST

Thailand's northern capital is a quiet escape from the fast paced life of the southern cities. Chiang Mai is blissfully calm and laid-back. It’s full of delicious food and is the perfect place to take a leisurely stroll walking around the city.

Cost of living in Chiang Mai for 30 days: Dh2,070

5. Vientiane, Lao

A post shared by cafe_etoile (@cafe_etoile) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:59pm PST

The capital of this beautiful South East Asian country is full of history. From glittering temples and river side statues, it is a wonder to explore. The affordable spas and delicious street food make this a go to destination for affordable pampering experiences.

Cost of living in Vientiane for 30 days: Dh2,193

6. Kiev, Ukraine

A post shared by UKRAINE BLOG™ (@ukraine_blog) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:05am PST

Kiev is the capital and largest city of Ukraine. It’s known for stunning architecture, greenery and a bustling nightlife. The city is full of culture and a great place to explore theatres, museums, religious sites, modern buildings and ancient ruins. If you’re someone who is interested in Eastern European culture, the Kiev is your go to spot.

Cost of living in Kiev for 30 days: Dh 2,314

7. Quito, Ecuador

Quito is a city located high up in the Andes. Surrounded by mountains, greenery and packed with architectural treasures. The cobblestone streets and the breath-taking structures are perfect eye candy as you leisurely stroll the city roads.

Cost of living in Quito for 30 days: Dh2,444

A post shared by dream manifester (@steffanargus) on Feb 24, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Source: Backpacker Index