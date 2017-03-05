Mobile
9 beautiful beaches you have to visit before you die

It's not a vacation unless you're surrounded by white sand and clear blue water

Image Credit: Instagram/visitseychelles
 

1. Tikehau Island, French Polynesia

 

A post shared by BeJamin (@bejamin) on

This picture perfect beach is full of bright blue waters, perfect for snorkelling and diving.

Where to stay: The Tikehau Pearl Beach Resort

2. Blue Beach, Puerto Rico

Clear waters with a thousand shades of blue means that this beach is one of the top ones in the Caribbean. 

Where to stay: W Retreat & Spa

3. Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Malaysia

A little closer to the UAE. Definitely visit Malaysia’s Perhentian Islands. Lush gardens? Check! Crystal blue waters? Check! That's all you need in life.  

Where to stay: BuBu Long Beach Resort

4. Whitehaven Queensland, Australia

 

A post shared by Mark Fitz (@_markfitz) on

Australia is a country definitely known for its beautiful beaches. The white sands of the Whitsunday Islands are one of the best in the country.

Where to stay: Qualia Whitehaven Hotel

5. White Beach, Boracay, Philippines

 

A post shared by Evgeny Corb (@evgeny_corb) on

Boracay is a ten square mile island, one hour away from Manila by plane. Boracay´s most famous beach is the magnificent White Beach. Definitely worth a trip. A great spot for budget travellers.

Where to stay: Astoria Boracay

6. Anse Source d’Argent, Seychelles

One of the most beautiful beaches in the world is Anse Source d’Argent, which is located in La Digue, the third largest island in the Seychelles. La Digue has white and flamingo-pink sands to create one of the most photographed beaches in the world.

Where to stay: Patatran Village Hotel

7. Waipio Valley Beach, Hawaii

 

A post shared by Kim Luong (@iam2bk) on

Apparently this beach, located in Waipio Valley is very difficult to get to in Hawaii. It’s only accessible through a dangerously narrow and steep road. However, once you get there, you’ll realize the amazing black volcanic sand make this well worth the treck.

Where to stay: Mauna Kea Beach Hotel 

8. Treasure Beach, Jamaica

 

A post shared by Sue Webster (@myblackbaby) on

The charming sleepy fishing villages near treasure beach will capture your heart, venture further down to the coast and you’ll see untouched rock shorelines and great opportunities to snorkel.

Where to stay: Jake's Hotel

9. Honopu Beach Kauai, Hawaii

Another Hawaiian beach that’s quite difficult to get to. There are no roads leading to it, the only way to get to the beach is by boat. But it is worth all the trouble.

Where to stay: Ko'a Kea Hotel & Resort

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

