5 cheap Valentine’s Day trips under Dh1,500

Not everyone wants to spend their Valentine’s Day in the lap of luxury. Some of us like to explore the world for less money than what we would be spending if we celebrated here. Here are 5 V-Day getaways that may not exactly be the poster places for romance, but love is all about going on adventures with each other.

Let's go!

1. Goa, India

A photo posted by Goa (@goa) on Dec 10, 2016 at 9:33am PST

This amazing state in India is unbelievably beautiful and full of great things to do. We love the food, the friendliness of the locals and just how little you need to spend to have fun there. Spend the day on the beach, visit the waterfalls and meet some elephants too!

Flights starting from Dh754 per person Stay starting from Dh200 per person for 3 nights and 4 days

2. Dead Sea, Jordan

A photo posted by Dead sea (@deadseaofficial) on Feb 8, 2015 at 6:00am PST

The Dead Sea is one of the most peaceful and serene places in the world. It is a definite must visit. Float and bob around in one of the world’s wonders and slather yourself in its healing mud.

Flights starting from Dh879 per person Stay starting from Dh350 per person for 3 nights and 4 days

3. Beirut, Lebanon

A photo posted by Rami Hammoud (@ramih1980) on Jan 23, 2017 at 2:58am PST

Lebanon is a country with such an infectious energy to it that most people instantly fall in love. Beirut has something for everyone, a beautiful city, amazing cuisine, a buzzing nightlife and lush greenery. It is also very affordable.

Flights starting from Dh751 per person Stay starting from Dh250 per person for 3 nights and 4 days

4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

A photo posted by Paulina Wedberg (@paulinawedberg) on Jan 23, 2017 at 2:57am PST

With so much to see and do, Kuala Lumpur is a great and affordable option for anyone looking for an adventure this Valentine’s Day.

Flights starting from Dh1,187 per person Stay starting from Dh250 per person for 3 nights and 4 days

5. Salalah, Oman

A photo posted by MJG (@iammercij) on Jan 23, 2017 at 2:11am PST

This gorgeous coastal city in Oman has gained much popularity last year due to its beautiful beaches and amazing year round weather. A great and nearby getaway for two.

Flights starting from Dh739 per person Stay starting fromDh500 per person for 3 nights and 4 days