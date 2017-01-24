5 cheap Valentine’s Day trips under Dh1,500

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

5 cheap Valentine’s Day trips under Dh1,500

If you're looking to explore the world with your love, then check out these 5 budget options

Image Credit: Getty Images
Beirut.
 

Not everyone wants to spend their Valentine’s Day in the lap of luxury. Some of us like to explore the world for less money than what we would be spending if we celebrated here. Here are 5 V-Day getaways that may not exactly be the poster places for romance, but love is all about going on adventures with each other.

Let's go!

1. Goa, India

 

A photo posted by Goa (@goa) on

This amazing state in India is unbelievably beautiful and full of great things to do. We love the food, the friendliness of the locals and just how little you need to spend to have fun there. Spend the day on the beach, visit the waterfalls and meet some elephants too!

Flights starting from Dh754 per person Stay starting from Dh200 per person for 3 nights and 4 days

2. Dead Sea, Jordan

 

A photo posted by Dead sea (@deadseaofficial) on

The Dead Sea is one of the most peaceful and serene places in the world. It is a definite must visit. Float and bob around in one of the world’s wonders and slather yourself in its healing mud.

Flights starting from Dh879 per person Stay starting from Dh350 per person for 3 nights and 4 days

Related Links

3. Beirut, Lebanon

 

A photo posted by Rami Hammoud (@ramih1980) on

Lebanon is a country with such an infectious energy to it that most people instantly fall in love. Beirut has something for everyone, a beautiful city, amazing cuisine, a buzzing nightlife and lush greenery. It is also very affordable.

Flights starting from Dh751 per person Stay starting from Dh250 per person for 3 nights and 4 days

4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

With so much to see and do, Kuala Lumpur is a great and affordable option for anyone looking for an adventure this Valentine’s Day.

Flights starting from Dh1,187 per person Stay starting from Dh250 per person for 3 nights and 4 days

5. Salalah, Oman

 

A photo posted by MJG (@iammercij) on

This gorgeous coastal city in Oman has gained much popularity last year due to its beautiful beaches and amazing year round weather. A great and nearby getaway for two.

Flights starting from Dh739 per person Stay starting fromDh500 per person for 3 nights and 4 days

More from Travel

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesTravel

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Travel

8 romantic staycations under Dh1,000

Life & Style Gallery

Look: Beauties visit Duterte’s palace in Manila

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
Loading...

More from Guides

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day