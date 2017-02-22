Watch: 7 foods to eat without gaining any weight

Check out 7 foods that you can eat as much as you want without gaining weight.

1. Sugar snap peas

Sugar snap peas have a natural sweetness. That combined with their texture makes it a perfect snack. A cup of snap peas is only 35 calories and has both fibres and proteins. They have no fat at all. They can be eaten raw as a snack, in a salad or cooked.

2. Portobello Mushrooms

Mushrooms are a delicious vegetable and there are hundreds of types. The Portobello’s size and meaty texture make it a great veggie to grill and eat. One large Portobello mushroom cap is only 18 calories.

3. Egg Whites

If you love a nice omelette for breakfast then take out the yellow bit and enjoy as many of these as you’d like. The whites from just one egg contains only 17 calories and almost four grams of protein. Have an egg white omelette with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese for a healthy morning meal.

4. Air popped popcorn

Don’t be fooled by the popcorn they serve in movie theatres. It is definitely not a healthy snack. If you buy yourself a bag of kernels and air pop it in the microwave, feel free to eat as much of it as you like. 1 cup of air popped popcorn only contains 31 calories. Do not add butter or caramel. A pinch of salt is allowed.

5. Edamame

This delicious soy bean is the perfect restaurant appetizer. Add some salt or chilli flakes and it’s a great snack. 1 cup of edamame only has 130 calories. That’s usually all you need.

6. Celery

Celery is made up of 95 per cent water, and the rest is soluble and insoluble fibre. It actually takes your body more calories to digest celery. One stalk of celery is only 6 calories.

7. Strawberries

If you’re snacking on a bowl of fruit, make sure you include some strawberries in there. 1 cup of this delicious red fruit only contains 50 calories.