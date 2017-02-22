Watch: 7 foods to eat without gaining any weight

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Watch: 7 foods to eat without gaining any weight

You want to load up your refrigerator with foods that you can consume with the reckless abandon

Image Credit: Wiki Commons
 

Check out 7 foods that you can eat as much as you want without gaining weight.

1. Sugar snap peas

Image result for sugar snap peas

Sugar snap peas have a natural sweetness. That combined with their texture makes it a perfect snack. A cup of snap peas is only 35 calories and has both fibres and proteins. They have no fat at all. They can be eaten raw as a snack, in a salad or cooked.

2. Portobello Mushrooms

Image result for portobello mushrooms

Mushrooms are a delicious vegetable and there are hundreds of types. The Portobello’s size and meaty texture make it a great veggie to grill and eat. One large Portobello mushroom cap is only 18 calories.

3. Egg Whites

Image result for eggs

If you love a nice omelette for breakfast then take out the yellow bit and enjoy as many of these as you’d like. The whites from just one egg contains only 17 calories and almost four grams of protein. Have an egg white omelette with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese for a healthy morning meal.

4. Air popped popcorn

Don’t be fooled by the popcorn they serve in movie theatres. It is definitely not a healthy snack. If you buy yourself a bag of kernels and air pop it in the microwave, feel free to eat as much of it as you like. 1 cup of air popped popcorn only contains 31 calories. Do not add butter or caramel. A pinch of salt is allowed.

5. Edamame

Image result for edamame

This delicious soy bean is the perfect restaurant appetizer. Add some salt or chilli flakes and it’s a great snack. 1 cup of edamame only has 130 calories. That’s usually all you need.  

6. Celery

Image result for celery

Celery is made up of 95 per cent water, and the rest is soluble and insoluble fibre. It actually takes your body more calories to digest celery. One stalk of celery is only 6 calories.

7. Strawberries

Image result for strawberry

If you’re snacking on a bowl of fruit, make sure you include some strawberries in there. 1 cup of this delicious red fruit only contains 50 calories.  

More from Health

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesLifeHealth

Also In Health

6 personality traits that make you happier

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayMariah Carey visits the Burj Khalifa
Loading...

More from Guides

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen